Amazon Tells Consumers To Be On The Lookout For Scammers During Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is off and running but experts are warning consumers across the Lake Region to keep a weather eye out for scams!

“Do your homework ahead of time” says Briget Carey at CNET, “One thing to keep in mind is that you don’t have to act so fast.”

Amazon says consumers should know that there may be deals all over the giant company’s website, but all that is gold does not glitter.

There’s a plethora of look-alike websites, fishy looking, phishing emails and even texted emails urging consumers to confirm an order they didn’t place asking for payment and maybe dropping in a malicious link for good measure.

Amazon also reminds customers to keep a close eye on delivery after the day is over, as porch thieves are going to be on the lookout for boxes arriving soon.