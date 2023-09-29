Area Fire Departments Caution Residents On The Dangers That Come With The Cooler Tempatures

The Osage Beach Fire District says awareness and a little bit of preparedness are the main keys to preventing house fires.

Chief Paul Berardi says, with fall temperatures likely to start settling in, there are several potential hazards to be aware of including…among others:

–making sure your smoke detectors are operable;

–keep space heaters away from combustibles;

–regularly empty any lint in your laundry machine;

–practice fireplace safety;

–use proper extension cords and watch for loose outlets;

–make sure lamp shades and light fixtures are kept apart;

–be careful with, and do not use, barbeque devices inside;

–if smoking indoors, make sure smoking materials are extinguished when done;

–keep an eye on candles and make sure they are completely put out when done;

–and beware when cooking and don’t leave the kitchen area for long periods of time. Cooking is considered the number-1 cause of house fires and injuries.

More information about fire safety can be found online on your local fire district’s webpages.