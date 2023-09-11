Area Fire Departments Review Season Numbers Following Labor Day Holiday

With the official summer season…Memorial Day through Labor Day…now in the past, lake area fire districts and departments are looking back to assess how busy they were.

“We haven’t had any major catastrophes,” says Rocky Mount Fire Chief Kevin Hurtibise, “We worked some incidents that we wish we hadn’t had to work…but for the most part, we’ve had a fairly good season.”

He tells KRMS News that as of the end of August, his department was down 23 calls from the same time in 2022.

Hurtibise attributes the lower call-log to a combination of the fire district enforcing building codes and people getting smarter and, perhaps, even luckier.