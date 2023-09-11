Six People Injured & 1 Person Facing Numerous Charges Following Crash In Miller County

Six people from Eldon are injured, three seriously, and charges are pending following a two-vehicle accident early Friday evening on Blue Springs Drive south of Wedgewood Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol report says a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Shawn Allsup crossed over the center striking a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Young.

Young and two of her passengers, a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries.

Three others in Young’s vehicle, a 10-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys, suffered minor injuries. All six were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Allsup was arrested and faces three pending charges of driving under the influence of drugs causing serious physical injury, another three charges of driving under the influence causing physical injury and fail to drive on the right half of the road.

Allsup was taken to the Miller County Jail and is being held on no bond.