Area Fire Districts Receive Water & Ice Rescue Training This Week

It’s a type of training that lake area firefighters and first responders hope they are never called into action for but, in reality with 11-hundred miles of shoreline, it’s really just a matter of time.

Personnel from the Sunrise Beach and Gravois districts were in the classroom on Wednesday and then on the water Thursday participating in Surface Water and Ice Rescue Training.

“There’s a lot of fishermen that are out year round, a lot of people working on docks, and it could be anybody that ends up in the water for any reason that we have to go get.”

Sunrise Beach Deputy Chief of Training Rob Oldenwald also says the regular training is geared toward making sure the fire districts have as many personnel who can get certified for the training.

The training this week took place at Bear Bottom Resort in Sunrise Beach