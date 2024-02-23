Drug-Related Search Warrant Hits a Nearly $1,000,000 Jackpot in Camden County

Almost $1,000,000 worth of illegal drugs and $25,000 in cash are seized from a Camden County residence allegedly being used to store and distribute large amounts of the drugs.

PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY CAMDEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Camdenton, MO – 02-23-24 – On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, deputies from the Horseshoe Bend Patrol District, task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a drug related search warrant at a residence just off Bittersweet Road. The residence was being used store and distribute large amounts of illegal drugs.

During their search of the residence, investigators seized approximately 4 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,383 psilocybin mushroom edible products infused with approximately 9 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 1 pound of THC wax, 5,351 THC products containing approximately 18 pounds of THC, approximately 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, and controlled narcotic pills (Oxycodone and Alprazolam). These seized items have a street value of approximately $900,000. In addition to the drugs investigators seized $25,000 in U.S. currency.

This investigation is ongoing, and investigators are following several leads into the source and destination of the seized narcotics. More information will be released when appropriate.

