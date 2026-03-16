Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Rolla

Rolla police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to an early-morning armed robbery on Tuesday of last week at a business in the 1900 block of North Bishop Avenue.

Chief Sean Fagan says the suspect identified as Allen White of Rolla entered the business, pointed a pistol at the clerk demanding cash and then forcing her into a back area of the business before taking off from the scene.

A multi-agency investigation was able to identify White as the suspect.

White is charged with First Degree Robbery, First Degree Kidnapping and Armed Criminal Action. He’s being held without bond in the Phelps County Jail.

Anyone with further information about the case is being asked to call the Rolla Police Department.

(Rolla Police Department, (573) 308-1213, the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at (573) 364-0111, or email tips@rollacity.gov)