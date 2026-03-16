Mizzou Get 10 Seed Draw Ahead Of Miami Game Friday In St. Louis

The madness begins this week in Mizzou basketball.

Despite losers in their last three ball games going to the NCAA Tournament.

And what a draw for the Tigers.

They get a 10 seed.

They’re not among the first four out, they’re not among the last four in, so they’re not going to Dayton.

They’re right into the field.

And guess where they get to play Friday night in Saint Louis?

Just a 100 miles or so from campus as they will play the Miami Hurricanes in the final game of the day in Saint Louis, which also has Kentucky and Iowa State and Purdue coming through town.

Mizzou has a chance to win and maybe play Purdue on Sunday, but a long way to go before that becomes reality.

The Duke Blue Devils, the Champions of the ACC, are the number one ranked over all seed in the field, followed by the Big 12 champion Arizona Wildcats, the regular season Big 10 champion Michigan Wolverines and then the defending national champion Florida Gators, who were bounced in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament earlier this weekend.

The 1st 4 gets underway tomorrow.