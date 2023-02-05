Sun. Feb 5th, 2023

 

Arson Blamed for 50-Acre Brush Fire in Roach

Crime Local News Saturday, February 4th, 2023

ROACH BRUSH FIRE

Officials say arson is being blamed for a brush fire that torched around 50 acres in the Roach area. Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles around the lake when the initial report was received around 2:15 PM on Saturday. No structures were in danger and no injuries were reported. Personnel from the Southwest Camden County Fire District were joined at the scene by personnel from the Mid-County, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Rocky Mount districts along with the conversation department. It took a little over three hours to contain the blaze.

 

(Click on “Roach Brush Fire” for video. Video and photo by CJ Prather, KRMS TV)

Reporter Mike Anthony