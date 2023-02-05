NARCAN Now Available In Lake Ozark To Help Save Lives

With opioid use seemingly at an all-time high here in the lake area and beyond, it may be considered just the next step in the fight but, steps are being taken which could start saving lives…vending machines containing NARCAN.

“Narcan is a nasal medicine that if you are around somebody that has experienced an overdose, you can use Narcan. Just give the spray and in their nose, and hopefully that will bring them out of going through an overdose” says Constance Hoffman, with Central Ozarks Medical Center.

She goes onto to tell KRMS that the vending machines are easy to use and there is no charge for the NARCAN…“There’s like a little voucher located right next to the vending machine. You pull that voucher out, place it into the machine, select a number as if you would be selecting a candy bar or a Coke out of a vending machine, and the narcan drops to the bottom. You collect it and take it on your way.”

Currently, there are only two NARCAN distribution machines in the lake area…one near the HUB on the Bagnell Dam Strip and the other near the police department in Lebanon.

And you don’t have to worry about how much NARCAN to administer but, just in case, instructions are included.