Arts Council Says Industry Remains Powerful Economic Driver For The Show Me State

The non-profit arts and culture industry continues to be a powerful economic driver across Missouri.

That’s according to a release issued by Arts and Economic Prosperity-6 which reports the industry generated more than $1.72 billion in economic activity for 2022 alone.

The figure includes more than $1.1 billion in spending by non-profits and nearly $590 million in event-related spending by their audiences.

The report further indicates that the spending supported more than 13-thousand jobs and generated nearly $14.1 million in local, state and federal government revenue.

The full report and a two-page summary for Missouri can be found on the Missouri Arts Council’s website http://missouriartscouncil.org

Reporter Mike Anthony