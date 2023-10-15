Kaiser Residents Face Possible Charges Following Traffic Stop In Camden County

Sun. Oct 15th, 2023
Two Kaiser residents face charges after an alleged incident and being picked up by the highway patrol in Camden County.
The highway patrol report says it happened around 12:15 Saturday morning.
45-year-old Erin Whitcomb faces pending charges of DWI-alcohol and stopping a vehicle when unsafe.
She was put on a 12-hour hold.
Also arrested a few minutes later was 45-year-old Samuel Whitcomb who faces pending charges of second-degree felony assault special victim and resisting detention or arrest.
He was put on a 24-hour hold.
Both of the Whitcomb’s were taken to the Camden County Jail.