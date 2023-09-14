As Election Discussions Begin To Ramp Up Across The Nation Camden County Starts Preparing For Our Local Politics

Although the hype has very much already started on the national level, the start to the next election cycle on the local and statewide levels is pretty much right around the corner.

Camden County Republican Club President Les Larson, speaking Tuesday on KRMS Radio and TV, says it’s also time for the club to kick-start its monthly meetings again to make sure the lake area is as informed as it can be on the different races and issues.

“We’re in September and we’ll run those all into next year. And being the election year of 2024, we’ll have a lot of people of interest. And this is a good time for people to stick their nose in and find out what’s going on because it does get overly overwhelming with all the things that are going on with elections day after day after day.”

The next meeting of the Camden County Republican Club is next Tuesday night, 7:00, at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton.

Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor will be the guest speaker.