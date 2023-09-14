City Of Eldon Makes Good On Agreement To Keep Taxes As They Are

The City of Eldon makes good on its part of an agreement with its citizens when the board of aldermen officially gave approval Tuesday night to the 2023 property tax rate.

“The bill that whenever we get rid of property tax, we’re still setting the property tax at zero. What we did in exchange for an increase in sales tax back in 2000,” says Mayor Trevor Vernon.

The city’s sales tax was upped, via voter approval in 2000, to 8.125 percent.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen also gave approval to a $1,500 expense to purchase fireworks for after the Mustang’s Homecoming football game on the 29th of this month against Southern Boone.

The allocation was approved at a fraction of what the cost would’ve been for the annual July 4th display…that display was cancelled because of drought concerns at the time.