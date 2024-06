An Ashland man wanted on felony warrants is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Moniteau County.

The highway patrol says 37-year-old Phillip Thompson was arrested just after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Thompson had been wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear on a stealing charge in Cole County and a felony probation and parole warrant on an original charge of property damage.

Thompson was taken to the Moniteau County Jail and is being held on no bond.