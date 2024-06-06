Camdenton R-3 School Board Set For Upcoming Monday Session

The Camdenton R-3 School District has released its agenda which includes two executive sessions for next week’s board of education meeting.

Following a public comment period, the board will convene into the first closed session to talk about student-related matters.

From there, the routine agenda items will be taken care of before new business which includes…among other things…a school counseling report, an activities review, the food services report and then the health services report.

The second executive session will then deal with real estate, legal and personnel-related matters.

The Camdenton R-3 Board meeting, Monday afternoon in the admin building, will begin at 3:00.