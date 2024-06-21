Assault Between Inmates Lands Versailles Man Additional Charges & New Bond

An apparent assault between inmates in the Morgan County Jail leads to a class-A felony domestic assault charge being filed against one of the inmates.

A probable cause statement indicates the suspect, Michael Edward Hayden from Versailles, had been in a verbal altercation with the unidentified inmate in the day room area of the jail before following that inmate into a cell, closing the door and starting a physical confrontation.

The unidentified inmate reportedly suffered a broken orbital socket and an eye hemorrhage requiring a trip to the emergency room and future surgery.

Hayden already faces pending charges of second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child with no sexual contact.

His bond, on the new domestic charge, was set at $100,000.