Assault Investigation Monday Night Results in Pending Drug Charge Against Camdenton-Area Man

A Camdenton-area man is in custody facing a pending drug charge after being arrested on Monday.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that a deputy responded to an undisclosed location to assist with an assault investigation.

During the investigation, officers from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and the Camdenton Police Department spoke with 43-year-old Joshua Scott Reece who stated that he lived in a camper on the property.

Reece was allegedly found to be in possession of a smoking pipe and a pill container with a crystal-like substance inside. A search of the camper also allegedly uncovered more suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Reece was taken to the Camden County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. A felony charge for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant were pending as of early Tuesday afternoon.