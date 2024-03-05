Camdenton Shooting Suspect Identified, Facing Three Felony Charges

A suspect accused in the Monday night shooting which left one person injured in Camdenton has been identified.

According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Aaron Etheridge, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It’s alleged that Etheridge was driving a taxi shortly before 7:00 Monday night on Lakeview Drive in Camdenton where he nearly missed two people walking along the roadway. A verbal altercation ensued and Etheridge then also allegedly shot the male subject twice, once in the chest and once in the wrist before fleeing from the scene.

Video surveillance from a nearby business showed the vehicle with a taxi light on top which was matched to Etheridge living off Highway-7 in the Greenview area. Another resident apparently told responding law enforcement that Etheridge had vacuumed up broken glass from the van and was yelling about the window being shattered by someone who had shot at him.

Etheridge was detained at the residence and, as of late Tuesday afternoon, was being held in the Camden County Jail.