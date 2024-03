Reports are sketchy at this time (8:15pm) but there’s been an apparent shooting in Camdenton.

What is known is that police and EMT were called to the location along Lakeview Drive, near Highway-54, and blocked off the street at the time.

It’s also believed that medic-vac was called in and that police were looking at the time of this report for one male subject.

No other details are available and KRMS News will pass along more when released by the Camdenton Police Department.