Asthma Study At Mizzou Awarded $1.8 Million Dollar Grant

A researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine has received a $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study asthma triggers.

The asthma study will focus on hyper-responsiveness of the lung’s blood vessels which, according to the lead researcher Robert Thomen, will give doctors a better understanding of how the lungs function and will help create a better treatment plan for patients.

The N-I-H grants will provide $1.8 million over four years.