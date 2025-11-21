Former Substitute Teacher At Dixon Schools Sentenced To 10-Years For Inappropriate Relationships With Students

A former substitute teacher at the Dixon School District is on the receiving end of a 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationships with several students

According to court documents, Carissa Smith had entered a guilty plea this September to one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

During a sentencing hearing this week, she was given 6 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the endangerment charge, along with two years each for the sexual contact charges.

The incidents happened from August of 2023 to September of 2024.

Investigators say the victims said Smith traded sexual favors for money, alcohol, and marijuana.