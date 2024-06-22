ATF Warrant Searches in Lake Area Tied to 25-Count Federal Indictment Against Members of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now confirms warrant searches around the lake area on Friday are connected to a 25-count federal indictment and the arrests of seven area residents including several members of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club.

53-year-old Tonka Way Con Ponder, 47-year-old Carolynn Ponder, 48-year-old Tretch Lawrence, 34-year-old Keith Nolen Junior, 52-year-old Paul Gardner, 41-year-old Daniel Kurtzenborn and 54-year-old Robert Warren were all charged.

The federal indictment alleges members of the Galloping Goose, led by Ponder, were involved in acts of violence, drug trafficking and illegally possessing firearms.

It’s also alleged that some of the club members conspired to use violence, force and fear to obtain property of the Iron Celtics Motorcycle Association as well as conspired to assault members of the Iron Celtics and Mongols Motorcycle Club in the July 15, 2021, shootout along the Bagnell Dam Strip.