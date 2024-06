It’ll be an early morning for the Camdenton R3 Board of Education which gets together for a special session this next week.

Agenda items include: reviewing the $61-million Fiscal Year-2024 budget, approving the 2024-25 $62-million administrative budget, MSBA policy updates and an executive session dealing with real estate, personnel and other records.

The Camdenton R3 special Board of Education meeting, in the admin’s board room, begins 7:00 Wednesday morning.