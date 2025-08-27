Wallethub Places Missouri As One Of The Worst For Women’s Equality

With Tuesday marking “Women’s Equality Day” across the country, the personal finance website WalletHub.com put together its report for 2025 identifying the best and worst states for women’s equality.

The study, which took into account 17 key indicators, ranked Missouri 32nd including dead-last across the country when it comes to women having political empowerment.

Otherwise, Missouri did rank 18th for women in the workplace environment and 11th for education and health.

The worst states for women’s equality, according to WalletHub.com, are Idaho, Texas and Utah while the best states are Maryland, Nevada and Hawaii.

Full Report:

In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Best States for Women’s Equality Worst States for Women’s Equality 1. Hawaii

2. Nevada

3. Maryland

4. Maine

5. Oregon

6. New Mexico

7. California

8. Iowa

9. Alaska

10. Vermont 41. Ohio

42. Virginia

43. New Jersey

44. Wyoming

45. Oklahoma

46. Louisiana

47. Arkansas

48. Idaho

49. Texas

50. Utah

Best vs. Worst

In every state, women earn less than men. California has the lowest gap, with women earning 10.10 percent less, whereas Louisiana has the highest, 26.30 percent.

In nearly every state, women represent the highest share of minimum-wage workers. Alaska, Hawaii and North Dakota have an equal ratio of women to men. Delaware and Georgia have the highest minimum-wage workers gap, at 70.00 percent.

West Virginia has the highest unemployment-rate gap favoring women, with 2.20 percent more unemployed men. Kentucky has the highest gap favoring men, with 1.30 percent more unemployed women. The unemployment rate is equal for men and women in Iowa, Maine and Minnesota.

In nearly every state legislature, male lawmakers outnumber their female counterparts. Nevada has the highest gap favoring women, with 62.50 percent more women. West Virginia has the highest gap favoring men, with 86.44 percent more men.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-women-equality/5835