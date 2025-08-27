Wallethub Places Missouri As One Of The Worst For Women’s Equality

Wed. Aug 27th, 2025
With Tuesday marking “Women’s Equality Day” across the country, the personal finance website WalletHub.com put together its report for 2025 identifying the best and worst states for women’s equality.
The study, which took into account 17 key indicators, ranked Missouri 32nd including dead-last across the country when it comes to women having political empowerment.
Otherwise, Missouri did rank 18th for women in the workplace environment and 11th for education and health.
The worst states for women’s equality, according to WalletHub.com, are Idaho, Texas and Utah while the best states are Maryland, Nevada and Hawaii.
Full Report:
With Women’s Equality Day around the corner and the U.S. ranking as only the 42nd best country for gender equality, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality in 2025, as well as expert commentary.
In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.
|Best States for Women’s Equality
|Worst States for Women’s Equality
|1. Hawaii
2. Nevada
3. Maryland
4. Maine
5. Oregon
6. New Mexico
7. California
8. Iowa
9. Alaska
10. Vermont
|41. Ohio
42. Virginia
43. New Jersey
44. Wyoming
45. Oklahoma
46. Louisiana
47. Arkansas
48. Idaho
49. Texas
50. Utah
Best vs. Worst
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
