A Mesquite, Texas, teenager is injured in an ATV accident on Piney Point Road near Damascus Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 7:30 Saturday night when the ATV was being operated too fast for downhill conditions and ran off the road along a curve before overturning and ejecting the 16-year-old boy.

The teen, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.