Two-Week Search for Camden County Burglary Suspect Ends

A two-week search for a burglary suspect in connection to a July 4th weekend incident in the Macks Creek area comes to an end with an arrest.

Camden County Sheriff Chris Edgar says that detectives were able to narrow the search down to an area in Eastern Laclede County and, with help from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Matthew Taylor was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Taylor is being held without bond on felony charges of burglary, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Edgar further goes on to credit the public and prospective witnesses for leads that led to Taylor’s arrest.