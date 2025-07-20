BREAKING: Two Separate Drownings at Lake of the Ozarks

The highway patrol reports two separate drownings today (July 19) at Lake of the Ozarks.

The first happened around 10:15am when a kayak overturned on a 50-year-old man from Florissant in Possum Hollow Cove at the .3 mile mark of the Gravois Arm in Morgan County.

The man failed to resurface and his body was recovered by the Mid-County Fire District’s dive team.

The second drowning happened around 3:40pm along the Niangua River in Camden County when a 46-year-old man from Deepwater, Missouri, was reportedly trying to pull other swimmers to shore. He went under and did not resurface.

There were no other details released about how or why the man was trying to help other swimmers.

The drownings were the 2nd and 3rd for the month of July and the 3rd and 4th of the year for the highway patrol’s Troop-F which covers Lake of the Ozarks