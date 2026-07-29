ATV Man Who Caused Multi-County Chase Still At Large

Residents across Mid-Missouri are being urged to keep an eye out, following a manhunt, that ended Tuesday without a suspect in custody.

The hunt happening in Callaway County, after officials say a high-speed pursuit started near the Battle High School in Columbia with a man riding an ATV, who refused to stop.

He was chased into Callaway County in the area of Stephens, near County Road 284, where the ATV turned off into a field and disappeared.

He’s described as a white man with a thin build, brown hair, and had been wearing khakis with a light blue shirt.

If you have any information on this situation, contact your local law enforcement agency or the highway patrol.