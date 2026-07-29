Wed. Jul 29th, 2026

 

ATV Man Who Caused Multi-County Chase Still At Large

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, July 29th, 2026

Residents across Mid-Missouri are being urged to keep an eye out, following a manhunt, that ended Tuesday without a suspect in custody.

The hunt happening in Callaway County, after officials say a high-speed pursuit started near the Battle High School in Columbia with a man riding an ATV, who refused to stop.

He was chased into Callaway County in the area of Stephens, near County Road 284, where the ATV turned off into a field and disappeared.

He’s described as a white man with a thin build, brown hair, and had been wearing khakis with a light blue shirt.

If you have any information on this situation, contact your local law enforcement agency or the highway patrol.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, July 29th, 2026

Reporter John Rogger