Osage Beach Police Report Three Arrests Over The Past Week

Osage Beach police report three arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 29-year-old woman from Tebbetts and a 22-year-old woman from Kirksville were both arrested for prostitution while a 45-year-old man from Osage Beach was hooked up for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses in Camden County.

Among other calls, Osage Beach officers also responded to eight traffic accidents, five disturbances including at least one bar fight and five reports of stealing.