August Elections Fast Approaching With Only 2 Items On Camden Ballot

Barring any unexpected problems, the August Special Elections should pretty much be a breeze in the lake area.

Only two issues appear on the Camden County ballot…a proposed 90-cent operating tax levy increase which includes staff salaries for the Richland School District and a proposed 25-cent tax levy increase for general support of the Lake Ozark Fire District…the same issue for the Lake Ozark Fire district also represents the only item appearing on the Miller County ballot.

The special elections are set for Tuesday, August 8th.