Final Meeting For OBFPD Public Comments On Open Flame Bans Happening Today (Wednesday)

It’s a case of speak now or forever hold your peace if you are a patron in the Osage Beach Fire Protection District.

The final in a series of three open-house meetings to take public comments on an ordinance being proposed which would ban open flame cooking devices on decks of multi-family dwellings is set for later today.

The open-house meeting today starts at 4:00 at the fire district’s station house on Bluff Drive.

The Osage Beach Fire Board of Directors is then expected to officially act on adopting the ordinance, or not, at its meeting on Tuesday the 18th of this month.