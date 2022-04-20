The continued supply chain disruption is causing chaos for new mothers looking for baby formula.

Baby formula is being rationed at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Walgreens and CVS stores and online.

Walmart says its stores in most states have imposed a five-per-day limit at the request of the FDA.

CVS is limiting purchases to three.

Parents had already been dealing with limited supplies for months, but The Wall Street Journal says a recall by the maker of Similac and other popular brands in February made things worse.

Consumers say powdered products made at a facility in Michigan were causing severe illness — and even death — in infants.

The FDA says the formula-maker, Abbott, didn’t maintain sanitary conditions at the plant.

The Wall Street Journal reports Abbott is already increasing production of baby-formula at its other plants, and is bringing formula to the US from Europe by air.