Toyota has announced a recall of nearly a half million vehicles from the last three years.

The recall will involve around 460,000 vehicles.

It all has to do with a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system in rare cases that can result in a braking system not working.

The recall includes vehicles from 2020 through 2022 owners of the vehicles will be notified by mid-June, Toyota dealers will be able to update the software.