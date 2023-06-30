Baby Shark Toys Under Recall Due To Potential Hazards

A popular toy’s taking a serious bite out of kids at bathtime…

Safety regulators say parents may want to pull the plug on baby shark bath toys.

More than 7.5 million of them are now being recalled because their plastic fins can seriously hurt or impale Children.

At least 12 kids have gotten hurt. So far nine needed stitches or serious medical attention.

The toys are sold at stores nationwide including Wal Mart Target Amazon and Dollar stores.

But if you’ve already got them, experts say toss them.

Read more: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Zuru-Recalls-7-5-Million-Baby-Shark-and-Mini-Baby-Shark-Bath-Toys-With-Hard-Plastic-Top-Fins-Due-to-Risk-of-Impalement-Laceration-and-Puncture-Injuries-to-Children

Recall Details

Description: This recall involves both full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys. The recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toys sing and swim when placed in water. They have a hard plastic top fin with three grooves on one side, measure about 7-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually and in packs of three. The recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619. Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall. The recalled Mini Baby Shark bath toys swim when placed in water but do not sing. They have a hard plastic top fin, measure about 4-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually, in packs of two or three, and as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset. The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” “#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291” and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath toys and contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Consumers should disable the tail fin (by cutting it on the full-size bath toy or by bending it on the mini-size bath toy), mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word “recalled” and the unique code provided during registration for the recall, then upload a photo of the product, showing it is disabled and marked, at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark. Upon receipt of the photo, Zuru will issue a refund to purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries: Zuru is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention. There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

Sold At: Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com, www.target.com, www.amazon.com and other websites. The full-size Baby Shark bath toys were sold from May 2019 through March 2023 for between $13 and $15. The Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023 for between $6 and $20.

Importer(s): Zuru LLC, of El Segundo, California

Manufactured In: China