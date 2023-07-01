First Boat “Accident” of the Holiday Weekend Reported at Lake of the Ozarks

It didn’t take very long for the first boating-related accident of the July Fourth Holiday weekend at Lake of the Ozarks…and this one didn’t even happen on the water.

No official release was issued for the incident but it happened around 2:30 this (Saturday) morning when a driver towing a pontoon boat along Route-HH near Carol Road apparently lost control along a curve. The boat ended up coming off the trailer AND the roadway before it came to rest on a tree.

A wrecker was called to remove the pontoon…no word on whether there were any injuries or arrests.