Bagnell Dam Boulevard Traffic Delay

It’s just a waiting game as traffic is blocked and delayed on Bagnell Dam Boulevard after a heavy piece of electrical equipment dislodged while it was being moved.

According to a KRMS source, the transformer type equipment was going to be installed somewhere in the area of the boulevard and the nearby winery when the truck hauling the equipment high-centering while turning which caused the load to shift and the electrical equipment to fall off the flatbed partially on the road, or too close for comfort.

Traffic was blocked while initial efforts to move the equipment failed. As of 3:00pm today (01/11/2025), it was estimated that it would take another couple hours to clear the scene.

(Pic courtesy of Ed Emerson)