Law Enforcement: Serial Killer in Lake Area Social Media Post is a Scam

You may have seen a social media post over the weekend about an alleged serial killer that was known to be in the lake area…if so, rest assured, the post is a scam.

That’s according to the Camden County and Miller County sheriff’s offices.

The post pops up every now and then with the scam from over the weekend warning that the person pictured and identified as a “Christopher Palmer” goes around knocking on doors claiming to need help before attacking you.

Law enforcement says the posts appear to be official but the main way to tell it’s a scam is a hashtag before the city name where the individual is supposed to be and identical dual photos.

If you run across such a post and have any concerns, it’s suggested that you contact local law enforcement to let them know about it.