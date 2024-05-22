Teen Injured In ATV Accident Near Roach

A Camdenton teenager is seriously hurt when the A-T-V she was a passenger on rolled over onto its side when the driver attempted to make a turn in a field.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 7:00 Tuesday night at a location in the 400-block of Delmar Drive in Roach.

The 13-year-old girl driving the A-T-V was not injured while the 14-year-old girl, the passenger, was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Neither one was wearing a helmet at the time.