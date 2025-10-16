Bagnell Dam Strip Association Announces More Beautification Efforts

The Bagnell Dam Strip Association has announced the latest phase of its beautification efforts along the Strip.

The BDSA says, in partnership with the City of Lake Ozark, ten spots have been adopted by businesses to maintain the newly installed decorative planters and some 14 new trash receptacles purchased by the BDSA have been installed along the strip by the city.

Otherwise, still to come this month for the Bagnell Dam Strip Association, will be its monthly meeting at the HUB in Luby’s Plaza on the 21st and the Halloween on the Strip event which is set for Saturday, the 25th, with the main activities also happening in Luby’s Plaza.

More than 600 kids and trick-or-treaters are expected to show up for the fun which also includes different games, Halloween costume contests by age and perhaps a few sugar rushes for moms and dads to deal with when it’s all over that day.