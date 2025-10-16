Local Cinnamon Spices Recalled Due To Lead Contamination

Heads up spice lovers…there’s a recall on numerous brands of ground cinnamon, some of which is not only sold in Missouri, but manufactured here as well.

According to the FDA, Asli Fine Foods from Woodbridge Illinois is recalling their 7-ounce Ash Cinnamon Powder bags (Sold in Columbia), alongside Moran Food’s Marcum brand ground cinnamon, sold in bottles at Save-A-Lot.

They join a large list of cinnamon recalls affecting various stores nationwide, including Supreme Tradition bottles sold at Dollar Tree.

FDA officials say these products contain elevated levels of lead and are unsafe for consumption.

It’s recommended that you return the item or simply throw it out.

Read more here: https://www.fda.gov/food/alerts-advisories-safety-information/more-ground-cinnamon-products-added-fda-public-health-alert-due-presence-elevated-levels-lead