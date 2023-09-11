Bagnell Dam Strip Association Plans For Fall Cleanup Event This Month

The Bagnell Dam Strip Association remains busy planning different events between now and the end of the year.

Coming off what is described as a successful “Spruce Up the Strip” effort in April, the B-D-S-A has scheduled another clean-up day starting at 9-AM on Saturday, the 30th of this month.

The clean-up will be in conjunction with doing some Fall decorating.

All are welcome to join in the effort with a lunch to be provided after the cleanup.

Also, to keep with the theme, the annual Halloween on the Strip is set to run from 2:00-4:30 with Luby’s Plaza, once again, to be the main gathering spot for the day.