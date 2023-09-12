fbpx

Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

 

Elected Officials From Across The Lake Head To KC For Annual MML Conference

Monday, September 11th, 2023

If city hall seems a little less crowded this week, it’s likely because a few of the office holders are probably in Kansas City for a few days attending the 89th Annual Missouri Municipal League’s Conference.

Presentations dealing with several topics…such as the Sunshine Law, city records and finances…will highlight the statewide gathering.

This year’s M-M-L Conference will wrap up on Wednesday with plans already underway for the 90th annual conference, next year, which will take place in Branson.

Reporter Mike Anthony