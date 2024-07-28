Osage Beach Business Damaged by Spontaneous Combustion Fire

Spontaneous combustion is being blamed for a fire late Friday night that resulted in minor damage at an Osage Beach business.

Firefighters were called to Damsels Dry Cleaners, on Mayer Court off KK Drive, and found light smoke coming from the building and could see a small fire on a table inside the business.

A water can was used to put the fire out which was ruled as accidental due to the spontaneous combustion of materials after towels had been bunched together on the table after being washed. The business had been closed for several hours before the fire started.

Mutual aid from Lake Ozark, Gravois, Mid-County and Sunrise Beach was canceled before they could arrive. Osage Beach personnel were on the scene for about an hour and there were no injuries.