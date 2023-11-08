Ballparks National’s Jeff Vernetti To Challenge Dr. Lisa Thomas For 123rd District Seat

123rd State Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas, whose district covers parts of the lake area, will apparently face a challenge in the 2024 Primary Election.

The challenge will come from lake area businessman Jeff Vernetti, of Ballparks National and Vernetti’s Grocer fame, who announced on Monday his intent to run for the position held by Thomas since she was elected in November, 2020.

Thomas and, at least, Vernetti are now expected to go head-to-head on the August 6th Primary ballot with the winner appearing on the November 5th General Election ballot.

The first day to file as a candidate will be February 27th with the filing period to close at the end of business on March 26th.

