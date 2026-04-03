Barnett Man Charged with Enticement of a Child in Morgan County

A 35-year-old man from Barnett faces a felony child-sex related charge after allegedly using a dating app to try talking two 14-year-old girls into meeting him for a threesome.

Matthew Deyoung is formally charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child under the age of 17.

It’s also alleged that Deyoung admitted to sending the messages and an unclothed picture of himself that stopped just below the waistline but that he had no intention of meeting up with the girls.

Deyoung is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $75,000 bond with added conditions of GPS monitoring and no contact with minor children if he’s able to bond out.