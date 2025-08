A Barnett man is dead after a one-vehicle accident around 5:00 Tuesday morning on Route-AA near Jones Creek Road in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says the man overcorrected when the S-U-V ran off the road, sending it back across and off the opposite side before striking an embankment, overturning and ejecting the man who was not wearing a seat belt.

The man was flown to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a couple hours later.