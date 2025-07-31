Lake Safety Council Adds Bridal Cave To “Loaner Lifejacket” Locations

In an effort to try making the Lake of the Ozarks at least a little safer, the Water Safety Council has announced that loaner life jackets are now available at Bridal Cave.

With other council members on hand, KRMS’s Captain Bob May…Co-Chair of the Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council…accepted a $1,000 donation from Bridal Cave’s Lindsay Webster Dillon.

Proceeds from the donation will go towards promoting water safety and life jacket use when on, or near, the water.

Bob May Co-Chair, of the Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council, announced that loaner life jackets are now available at Bridal Cave.

In the accompanying photo, Lindsay Webster Dillon of Bridal Cave presents a $1000 donation to Bob May of the Water Safety Council as Water Safety Council members look on.

The donation will help the Council with their efforts to promote water safety and life jacket use when boating, fishing or swimming.

Bridal Cave is a premier attraction at Lake of the Ozarks visited by thousands of people each year. Loaner life jackets will be available to people using the Bridal Cave dock.

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council is a not-for-profit public service organization that promotes boating and water safety at the Lake of the Ozarks and the Midwest. The Water Safety Council was formed in 2007 with the mission of promoting water safety and to serve as a source for boating and water safety information.

The Council has representation from the local area Chambers of Commerce, Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Division, Camden County Health Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Ameren Missouri, and community members.