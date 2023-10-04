Baseball Playoffs See Rangers, Twins, Diamondbacks and Phillies As Winners On Day 1

Day one of the baseball wild card playoffs in the books in the American League.

Former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery fires seven shutout innings as the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of four to nothing.

It was the Minnesota Twins over the Toronto Blue Jays three to one.

It’s Minnesota’s first playoff victory in almost 20 years.

Pablo Lopez earns the win.

Shift gears to the National League with the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers six to three.

Corbin Carroll and Kittel Marte with back to back home runs in the third inning.

They scored two more in the ninth due to the Diamondbacks to secure the win.

And then the night cap saw the Philadelphia Phillies top of the Miami Marlins four to one behind Zach Wheeler who of course was dealing in last year’s playoffs as well.