Mizzou getting ready for LSU Saturday.

This will be a battle of two Premier Offenses.

In fact, LSU the number three passing offense in America.

Mizzou number 18, but the past defenses for both squads.

Horrendous LSU, 130th defending the pass.

Mizzou a little better, but not much at 107.

They kick off Saturday morning 11am in Columbia Tigers, Missouri Tigers.

They are currently touchdown underdogs to LSU.